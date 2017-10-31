BRIEF-Cotiviti reports Q3 earnings per share $0.20

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Cotiviti Holdings Inc:
* Cotiviti announces third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.39
* Q3 earnings per share $0.20
* Q3 revenue $174.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $174.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $678 million to $683 million
* Cotiviti Holdings Inc - board authorizes $100 million share repurchase program
* Cotiviti Holdings Inc sees full year 2017 net income in a range of $91 million to $95 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.54, revenue view $694.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: