Jan 17 (Reuters) - Cott Corp:

* ‍COTT- UK COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY ACCEPTS PHASE 1 REMEDY IN PRINCIPLE IN SALE OF ITS TRADITIONAL BEVERAGE MANUFACTURING BUSINESS TO REFRESCO​

* COTT-REFRESCO, IN CONSULTATION WITH COTT, OFFERED REMEDY CONSISTING OF SALE TO PURCHASER OF APET FACILITY AT NELSON SITE TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY CMA​

* ‍REFRESCO HAS APPOINTED RABOBANK TO LEAD SALES PROCESS​

* ‍REFRESCO ANTICIPATES CLOSING OF TRANSACTION WILL OCCUR ON JANUARY 30, 2018​