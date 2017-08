BRIEF-Couche-Tard announces having signed agreement for acquisition of Holiday in the upper Midwest U.S. Region

July 10 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche Tard Inc:

* Couche-Tard announces having signed an agreement for the acquisition of holiday an important convenience store player in the upper midwest U.S. Region

* Alimentation Couche Tard Inc - COUCHE-TARD intends to continue holiday's operational base at holiday corporate headquarters in Bloomington, Minnesota.

* Alimentation Couche Tard Inc says corporation expects to finance transaction by using its available cash and existing credit facilities

* Alimentation Couche Tard Inc - ‍acquired business is expected to generate ebitda ranging between $180 million and $190 million on annual basis, before synergies​

* Alimentation Couche Tard - co, holiday cos signed confidentiality agreement precluding them from disclosing purchase price at this time for the acquisition