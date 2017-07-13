FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Counterpath reports Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.17
July 13, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Counterpath reports Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Counterpath Corp

* Counterpath reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 financial results

* Counterpath Corp - revenue of $2.4 million for Q4 of fiscal 2017, versus $3.0 million for q4 of fiscal 2016

* Counterpath Corp - expects revenue growth in Q1 of fiscal 2018 compared to Q4 of fiscal 2017

* Counterpath Corp - ‍company expects revenue growth in Q1 of fiscal 2018 compared to Q4 of fiscal 2017​

* Counterpath Corp - Qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.17

* Counterpath Corp qtrly non-GAAP loss per share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

