Feb 13 (Reuters) - Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd:

* COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD SEES ‍SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN ITS FY NET PROFIT AND PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO TO INCREASE IN RECOGNIZED REVENUE FROM SALE OF PROPERTIES

* COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD SEES ‍ INCREASE OF MORE THAN 90% IN PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE​ FOR FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: