2 months ago
BRIEF-Countryside investors Richard and Graham Cherry sell 2.4 pct stake -bookrunner
#Financials
June 6, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Countryside investors Richard and Graham Cherry sell 2.4 pct stake -bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Countryside Properties Plc: bookrunner:

* ‍Results of placing of 11,017,432 ordinary shares in Countryside Properties Plc by certain management sellers​

* Richard and Graham Cherry sold 11,017,432 ordinary shares, representing about 2.4 pct of co's share capital, at price of 325 pper share

* Proceeds payable in cash on usual settlement terms, and closing of placing is expected to occur on a T+2 basis on June 8

* After placing completes, Richard Cherry will hold c.1.5 pct of co's share capital, Graham Cherry will hold c.2.0 pct co's share capital​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

