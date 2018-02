Feb 2 (Reuters) - Countrywide Plc:

* COUNTRYWIDE PLC - ‍AGREED AN AMENDMENT LETTER RELATING TO ITS TERM AND REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH ITS LENDER PARTNERS​

* COUNTRYWIDE - ‍ AMENDED FINANCE FACILITIE PROVIDES CO WITH FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY TO INVEST IN BUSINESS TO RESTORE SALES AND LETTINGS BUSINESS BACK TO PROFITABLE GROWTH​