Jan 24 (Reuters) - Countrywide Plc:

* ‍ALISON PLATT HAS RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GROUP AND WILL STAND DOWN FROM BOARD​

* ‍BOARD HAS ASKED PETER LONG TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN TO WHICH HE HAS AGREED UNTIL SUCH TIME AS A SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED​

* ‍PAUL CREFFIELD, PREVIOUSLY MANAGING DIRECTOR, COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT HAS BEEN APPOINTED GROUP OPERATIONS DIRECTOR​