10 days ago
BRIEF-Countrywide says Board has decided not to pay an interim dividend
July 27, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Countrywide says Board has decided not to pay an interim dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Countrywide Plc

* H1 total income 333.0 million stg versus 370.3 million stg

* H1 operating profit 6.5 million stg versus 28.3 million stg

* Countrywide - h1 2017 was tough compared to last year given high levels of housing transactions brought forward as result of stamp duty changes and eu referendum

* Board has decided not to pay an interim dividend, and will review situation at full year

* Cost reduction plans are on track to deliver our full year targets

* Expect results and our leverage for full year to be within range of market expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

