10 days ago
BRIEF-Cousins Properties reports Q2 results
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Cousins Properties reports Q2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Cousins Properties Inc:

* Cousins Properties releases second quarter 2017 results

* Cousins Properties Inc - net income available to common stockholders for the second quarter was $0.40 per share‍​

* Cousins Properties Inc - funds from operations for the second quarter was $0.16 per share

* Cousins Properties Inc - has narrowed its full year 2017 net income guidance from $0.41 to $0.49 per share to $0.43 to $0.48 per share

* Cousins Properties Inc - full year 2017 ffo guidance of $0.58 to $0.63 remains unchanged

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

