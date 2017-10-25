BRIEF-Cousins Properties reports Q3 FFO $0.15 per share

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Cousins Properties Inc

* Cousins Properties releases third quarter 2017 results

* Cousins Properties Inc - qtrly FFO $0.15 per share

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cousins Properties Inc - raised and narrowed fy 2017 ffo guidance to $0.60 to $0.62 per share from $0.58 to $0.63 per share

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cousins Properties Inc - same property net operating income on a cash basis increased 2.0% during the third quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: