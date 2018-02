Feb 7 (Reuters) - Cousins Properties Inc:

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $0.15

* SEES FY 2018 FFO PER SHARE $0.59 TO $0.63

* SEES FY 2018 SAME PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 2.0% TO 4.0% ON A GAAP BASIS

* SEES FY 2018 SAME PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 3.5% TO 5.5% ON A CASH BASIS