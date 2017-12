BRIEF-Covanta Holding Corp Partners With Green Investment Group

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Covanta Holding Corp:

* COVANTA HOLDING CORPORATION PARTNERS WITH THE GREEN INVESTMENT GROUP TO DEVELOP, FUND AND OWN ENERGY-FROM-WASTE PROJECTS

* COVANTA HOLDING CORP - ‍ENTERED PARTNERSHIP GREEN INVESTMENT GROUP TO DEVELOP, FUND AND OWN ENERGY-FROM-WASTE PROJECTS IN IRELAND AND UK​

* COVANTA HOLDING CORP - ‍PARTNERSHIP WILL BE STRUCTURED AS A 50:50 JOINT VENTURE​

* COVANTA HOLDING CORP - ‍AS INITIAL STEP IN PARTNERSHIP, GIG WILL INVEST IN DUBLIN PROJECT, ACQUIRING 50% OWNERSHIP THROUGH JV FOR EUR 136 MILLION​

* COVANTA HOLDING CORP - ‍PURCHASE PRICE IMPLIES A TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE FOR DUBLIN PROJECT, INCLUDING NET PROJECT DEBT, OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 700 MILLION​

* COVANTA HOLDING CORP - ‍COVANTA EXPECTS THAT FREE CASH FLOW CONTRIBUTION FROM DUBLIN UNDER JV WILL BE $10 TO $15 MILLION ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS​

* COVANTA HOLDING - EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA CONTRIBUTION FROM DUBLIN UNDER JV WILL BE $30 TO 35 MILLION ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS