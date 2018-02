Feb 23 (Reuters) - Coventry Building Society:

* FY ‍MORTGAGE ASSETS INCREASED BY £3.0 BILLION TO £35.9 BILLION​

* ‍FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX INCREASED BY 2% TO £243 MILLION​

* ‍LOOKING FORWARD, EXPECT PRICE COMPETITION IN MORTGAGE MARKET TO REMAIN AND MARGINS TO TIGHTEN FURTHER​