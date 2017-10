Oct 26 (Reuters) - Compagnie Des Villages De Vacances De L‘isle De France Limitee

* DECLARED SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 4.70 RUPEES PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON OR ABOUT NOV 17

* MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF CO AND UNIT OF MCB GROUP LTD HAVE MET ALL CONDITIONS TO SELL ENTIRE SHAREHOLDING OF COMPANY TO MCB

* SHARE CAPITAL OF CO TO PURCHASER IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE AT A PRICE PER SHARE OF MUR 22.50