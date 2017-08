July 21 (Reuters) - Covisint Corp:

* Covisint Corp - ‍board of directors of Covisint has recommended shareholders vote "for" to approve sale of Covisint to open text​

* Covisint Corp - ISS, Glass, Lewis & Co. And Egan-Jones recommend shareholders vote "for" sale of co to open text​

* Covisint - ‍$2.45 per share merger consideration from Open Text provides company's shareholders with "certainty of value and immediate liquidity​"