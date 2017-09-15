FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cowen and CEFC China provide update on CFIUS review
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 15, 2017 / 9:28 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Cowen and CEFC China provide update on CFIUS review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Cowen Inc

* Cowen and CEFC China provide update on CFIUS review

* Cowen - co, CEFC China Energy Company have withdrawn and re-filed their joint voluntary notice to committee on foreign investment in United States​

* Cowen - CEFC China agreed to provide Cowen with $175 million in debt financing concurrently with closing of equity investment​

* Cowen Inc - acceptance of refiling of a joint voluntary notice by CFIUS will trigger a new 30-day review period

* Cowen - ‍joint voluntary notice to CFIUS to permit more time for review and discussion with CFIUS in connection with proposed deal by CEFC China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.