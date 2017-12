Dec 1 (Reuters) - Cowen Inc:

* COWEN ANNOUNCES PLANNED CEO SUCCESSION

* COWEN INC - PETER A. COHEN TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN

* COWEN INC - ‍JEFFREY M. SOLOMON NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 27, 2017​

* COWEN INC - SOLOMON IS CURRENTLY COWEN'S PRESIDENT