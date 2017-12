BRIEF-Cowen Announces Redemption Of 8.25 Pct Senior Notes Due 2021

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Cowen Inc:

* COWEN ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF 8.25 PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021

* COWEN INC - ‍REDEEMING CURRENTLY OUTSTANDING $63.25 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 8.25 PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021 ON JANUARY 8, 2018​

* COWEN SAYS WILL USE PORTION OF ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $120 MILLION OF 7.35 PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027, WHICH CLOSED DEC 8, TO REDEEM 2021 NOTES

* COWEN INC - REDEMPTION PRICE FOR 2021 NOTES TO BE EQUAL TO 106.188 PCT OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2021 NOTES PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST