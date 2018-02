Feb 23 (Reuters) - C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd:

* FY REVENUE $‍5.64​ BILLION VERSUS $5.28 BILLION A YEAR AGO

* FY ‍PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF CO $41.9 MILLION VERSUS $260.3 MILLION

* ‍PROPOSED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.007 PER SHARE ​

* ‍IN SHORT RUN, OUTLOOK IN 2018 REMAINS UNCERTAIN AS OVERSUPPLY OF SWINE IN VIETNAM IS STILL AFFECTING THE MARKET​

