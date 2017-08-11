FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-C.P. Pokphand Co. posts HY loss attributable of $13.0 mln
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 11, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-C.P. Pokphand Co. posts HY loss attributable of $13.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd :

* HY loss attributable $ 13.0 million versus profit $154.1 million

* HY revenue $2.64‍​ billion versus $2.41 billion

* In second half, directors are hopeful that group's farm and food businesses in Vietnam will see improved performance in the near future

* Directors remain cautious about second half of 2017

* ‍Group's results for full year of 2017 cannot be expected to approach profitability achieved in 2016​ Source text : (bit.ly/2vWuACn) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.