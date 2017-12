Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:

* CP TO PURCHASE ITS COMMON SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMS AS PART OF ITS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD - WILL REPURCHASE COMMON SHARES FROM TWO THIRD-PARTY SELLERS UNDER TWO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMS

* CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD - TO ENTER INTO SHARE REPURCHASE DEALS TO PURCHASE SHARES THROUGH DAILY PURCHASES BETWEEN DEC 14, 2017 AND MAY 14, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: