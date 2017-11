Nov 2 (Reuters) - CPH CHEMIE UND PAPIER HOLDING AG

* CHEMISTRY DIVISION OF THE CPH GROUP IS TO ACQUIRE ARMAR AG‍​

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DIVULGE THE SALE PRICE INVOLVED‍​

* TO ACQUIRE ARMAR AG‍​ UNDER AN ASSET DEAL EFFECTIVE 1 MARCH 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)