Feb 20 (Reuters) - CPH Chemie Und Papier Holding AG:

* FY SALES INCREASE OF 8.0% TO CHF 469.8 MILLION

* FY NET RESULT FOR THE YEAR WAS IMPROVED BY CHF 23.9 MILLION TO CHF 16.2 MILLION

* DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR THE YEAR REMAINS UNCHANGED AT CHF 0.65 PER SHARE

* OUTLOOK 2018: TO REPORT HIGHER SALES AND A CLEARLY IMPROVED OPERATING RESULT

* FY EBIT 2.9 MILLION CHF VERSUS 5.9 MILLION CHF YEAR AGO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)