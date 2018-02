Feb 20 (Reuters) - CPI Aerostructures Inc:

* CPI AEROSTRUCTURES RECEIVES ADDITIONAL PURCHASE ORDERS TO SUPPLY E-2D ADVANCED HAWKEYE WING COMPONENTS

* CPI AEROSTRUCTURES - ‍PURCHASE ORDERS WILL BE DELIVERED UNDER CONTRACT ANNOUNCED IN JAN 2016 BETWEEN NORTHROP GRUMMAN, CPI AERO VALUED AT $25 MILLION TO $30 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: