Dec 19 (Reuters) - Cpi Card Group Inc:

* CPI CARD GROUP ANNOUNCES REVERSE STOCK SPLIT

* CPI CARD GROUP INC - ANNOUNCED THAT IT WILL EFFECT A 1-FOR-5 REVERSE STOCK SPLIT

* CPI CARD GROUP INC - ‍ COMMON STOCK WILL BEGIN TRADING ON A SPLIT-ADJUSTED BASIS UNDER COMPANY‘S EXISTING SYMBOL “PMTS” ON DECEMBER 20​

* CPI CARD GROUP INC - REVERSE STOCK SPLIT WILL BE EFFECTIVE AT 12:01 A.M. EDT, ON DECEMBER 20, 2017