March 2 (Reuters) - CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA:‍​

* ‍TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF A BUY-BACK OFFER BY COMPANY​

* ‍PROPOSES TO PAY A PRICE OF TWENTY EUROCENTS (EUR 0.20) PER SHARE PRESENTED TO OFFER​

* ‍MAXIMUM NUMBER OF SHARES TO BE REPURCHASED CANNOT EXCEED 1,000,000,000 SHARES​

* NUMBER OF SHARES CONCERNED: EACH SHAREHOLDER CAN PRESENT TO OFFER UP TO 8.57% OF ITS SHAREHOLDING