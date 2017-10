Oct 4 (Reuters) - CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA:

* DGAP-NEWS: CPI PROPERTY GROUP ISSUES EUR600 MILLION 7-YEAR NOTES

* NOTES ISSUED AT ISSUE PRICE OF 99.039% OF NOMINAL AMOUNT UNDER COMPANY‘S EUR1.25 BILLION EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)