Sept 20 (Reuters) - CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA

* ‍REFINANCING OF GSG BERLIN PORTFOLIO​

* ‍ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF REFINANCING OF GSG BERLIN PORTFOLIO, ONE OF ITS CORE ASSETS​

* ‍NEW FINANCING HAS BEEN PROVIDED BY BERLINHYP IN AMOUNT OF EUR 510 MILLION FOR PERIOD OF SEVEN YEARS​

* ‍REFINANCING PROVIDES GROUP WITH MORE THAN EUR 200 MILLION OF AVAILABLE FUND​