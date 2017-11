Nov 24 (Reuters) - CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA:

* UTILIZATION OF PROCEEDS FROM THE EUR600 MILLION NOTES’ ISSUE

* ALL THE PROCEEDS WERE USED TO REPAY COMPANY‘S SENIOR BANK DEBT AND TO PURCHASE ITS LOCAL BOND DEBT

* NOW EXPECTS IMPROVEMENTS IN ITS FINANCIAL COVENANTS AT THE YEAR-END Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)