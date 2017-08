July 24 (Reuters) - Consumer Portfolio Services Inc :

* CPS announces second quarter 2017 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 revenue $110.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $110.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Consumer Portfolio Services Inc- ‍in Q2 board approved increase to aggregate authorization to repurchase our outstanding securities by $10 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: