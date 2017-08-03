BRIEF-CPSI Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.43

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Computer Programs And Systems Inc :
* CPSI announces second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.43
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.11
* Q2 revenue $67.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $70.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Computer Programs And Systems Inc - quarterly bookings of $33.7 million
* Computer Programs And Systems Inc - quarterly bookings of $33.7 million

* Computer programs and systems inc - quarterly Trubridge bookings of $8.7 million