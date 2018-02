Feb 9 (Reuters) - CR CAPITAL REAL ESTATE AG:

* DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.00 PER SHARE

* FY REVENUE OF APPROX. EUR 10 MILLION

* FY NET PROFIT OF MORE THAN EUR 4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 2.16M)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)