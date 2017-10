Sept 29 (Reuters) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. declares quarterly dividend and authorizes share repurchases

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc says ‍authorized new share repurchases for up to $25 million of company’s outstanding common stock​

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc says ‍share repurchase authorization is effective immediately and replaces prior authorization​