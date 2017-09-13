FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reports q4 earnings per share $2.23
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 13, 2017 / 12:29 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reports q4 earnings per share $2.23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc

* Reports Q4 earnings per share $2.23

* Cracker barrel reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results and provides guidance for fiscal 2018

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $8.85 to $9.00

* Sees Q1 2018 earnings per share $1.85 to $1.95

* Q4 earnings per share $2.23

* Q4 revenue $743.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $746.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 revenue about $3.1 billion

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc qtrly ‍comparable store traffic of -1.7% and restaurant sales of -0.8%​

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc - ‍“as we enter new fiscal year, we anticipate environment to remain challenged”​

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc - ‍company is still determining extent of financial impact​

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc - ‍fiscal 2018 and q1 estimates do not include any financial implications of hurricane harvey and hurricane irma​

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc - ‍ for fiscal 2018, company expects capital expenditures of approximately $150 million to $160 million​

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc - for fiscal 2018, projected increases in comparable store restaurant sales in range of 2.5% to 3.5%

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $8.89, revenue view $3.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc - for fiscal 2018, projected increases in comparable store retail sales in range of 0.0% to 1.0%

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc - for q1 of fiscal 2018, company expects to report earnings per diluted share of between $1.85 and $1.95

* FY2018 earnings per share view $8.89, revenue view $3.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

