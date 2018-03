BRIEF-Craft Brew Alliance Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.05

March 7 (Reuters) - Craft Brew Alliance Inc:

* CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE REPORTS RECORD PERFORMANCE IN 2017 AND EXPECTS CONTINUED IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018

* SAYS ‍CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018​

* QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* QTRLY ‍NET SALES WERE $46.0 MILLION AND FLAT COMPARED TO Q4 IN 2016​

* CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE - DUE TO TAX LAW CHANGE, ADJUSTED QTRLY DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES, RESULTING IN FAVORABLE INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENT OF $6.9 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.04, REVENUE VIEW $46.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S