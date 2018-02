BRIEF-Craft Brew Alliance Says ‍Entered Into Contract Brewing Agreement With Anheuser-Busch Companies, An Affiliate Of Anheuser-Busch LLC​

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Anheuser Busch Inbev Nv:

* CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS ‍ENTERED INTO CONTRACT BREWING AGREEMENT WITH ANHEUSER-BUSCH COMPANIES, AN AFFILIATE OF ANHEUSER-BUSCH, LLC - SEC FILING​

* CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE - PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,CO WILL BREW, PACKAGE, PALLETIZE CERTAIN MALT BEVERAGE PRODUCTS OF ANHEUSER-BUSCH‘S CRAFT BREWERIES ‍​

* CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC - ‍UNDER TERMS OF BREWING AGREEMENT, ANHEUSER-BUSCH COMPANIES​ TO PAY CO PER BARREL FEE THAT VARIES BASED ON CERTAIN TERMS