March 6 (Reuters) - Craneware Plc:

* INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 15 PERCENT TO 10 PENCEPER SHARE

* SEES TOTAL VISIBLE REVENUE OF OVER $63.1 MILLION FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR AND $179.4 MILLION FOR THREE-YEAR PERIOD TO JUNE 2020

* H1 ADJUSTED BASIC EPS INCREASED 18 PERCENT TO 25.4 CENTS PER SHARE