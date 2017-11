Nov 28 (Reuters) - Cranswick Plc:

* H1 REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ROSE 23 PERCENT TO 714.6 MILLION STG

* H1 PRETAX PROFIT ROSE 9.9 PERCENT TO 44.5 MILLION STG

* SAYS H1 ‍ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 2 UP 20.1 PERCENT AT 70.0 PENCE

* SAYS H1 ‍DIVIDEND PER SHARE INCREASED BY 15.3 PERCENT TO 15.1 PENCE

* SAYS ‍BUSINESS IS WELL POSITIONED TO DELIVER ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR​​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)