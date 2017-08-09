FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-Crawford & Company Q2 earnings per share $0.19
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 9, 2017 / 10:58 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Crawford & Company Q2 earnings per share $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Crawford & Co

* Crawford & Company reports strong 2017 second quarter results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.63 to $0.73

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.1 billion to $1.13 billion

* Q2 revenue $275.1 million

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Crawford & Co - ‍expects to incur restructuring and special charges in 2017 totaling approximately $13.0 million pretax​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Crawford & Co sees FY consolidated adjusted ebitda between $130.0 and $140.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.