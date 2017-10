Sept 27 (Reuters) - CRAWSHAW GROUP PLC:

* HY REVENUE 22.1 MILLION STG VERSUS 21.6 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* HY LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX 1.2 MILLION STG VERSUS LOSS OF 0.4 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* H1 PROFITABILITY IMPACTED BY STERLING WEAKNESS AND SHAPE OF SALES RECOVERY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)