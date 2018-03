March 9 (Reuters) - Crayon Group Holding Asa:

* : CRAYON FURTHER STRENGTHENS ITS CLOUD OFFERING

* ‍ANNOUNCED SUCCESSFUL ACQUISITION OF KRYPTOS TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD​

* WILL INITIALLY ACQUIRE A MAJORITY STAKE IN KRYPTOS AT AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF MNOK 8.5

* OPTION TO BUY-OUT MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS BASED ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF COMPANY DURING NEXT 3-5 YEARS