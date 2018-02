BRIEF-CRCAM Nord De France FY Consolidated Net Banking Income Up at 602.4 Million Euros

Jan 31 (Reuters) - CRCAM NORD DE FRANCE SC:

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET BANKING INCOME EUR 602.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 599.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 159.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 143.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED GROSS OPERATING PROFIT EUR 225.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 238.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BUSINESS ACTIVITY AND DEMAND FOR CREDIT SHOULD REMAIN STRONG IN 2018.

* END-DEC LIQUIDITY RATIO LCR 1 MONTH WAS 132.3 PERCENT ‍​

* COST OF RISK AT END OF DEC 2017 EUR 10.9 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)