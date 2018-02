Jan 30 (Reuters) - Crcam Sud Rhone Alpes:

* FY NET BANKING INCOME EUR 329.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 363.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT EUR 113.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 112.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY GROSS OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍​162.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 167.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END DECEMBER LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO AT 114 PCT‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)