BRIEF-CRCAM Toulouse Q4 Gross Operating Income Up At 19.9 Million Euros

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Crcam Toulouse 31 Sc:

* Q4 NET BANKING INCOME EUR 61.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 59.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 GROSS OPERATING INCOME EUR 19.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BASEL 3 SOLVENCY RATIO AT DEC 31, 2017 ESTIMATED AT 17.63 PERCENT VERSUS 16.88 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* FY CONS. NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​62.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 72.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COST OF RISK AT END-Q4 EUR 2.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.8 MILLION YEAR AGO