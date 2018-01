Jan 2 (Reuters) - CRE Logistics REIT Inc

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Feb. 7, 2018, under the symbol “3487”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 203,050 common shares, comprised of newly issued 161,150 shares and privately held 41,900 shares, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/jqjvt2

