Jan 30 (Reuters) - CREADES AB (PUBL):

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF SEK ‍14.00 PER SHARE

* Q4 OPERATING LOSS SEK ‍​ 118 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT SEK 138 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 LOSS BEFORE TAX SEK ‍​ 120 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT SEK 138 MILLION YEAR AGO