BRIEF-Credit Agricole and Bankia in talks over consumer finance JV in Spain​

March 7 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole:

* ‍CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CONSUMER FINANCE AND BANKIA ARE IN EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO SET UP A PARTNERSHIP IN CONSUMER FINANCE IN SPAIN​

* CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SAYS PARTNERSHIP AIMS AT ACCELERATING THE SETTING UP OF ITS PRESENCE IN SPAIN, THE FOURTH LARGEST CONSUMER FINANCE MARKET IN THE EUROZONE

* IT SAYS PARTNERSHIP WOULD PROVIDE BANKIA WITH A SUBSIDIARY DEDICATED TO CONSUMER FINANCE AND ADD A GROWTH MARKET TO ITS PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESS ACTIVITIES IN SPAIN​