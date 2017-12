Dec 21 (Reuters) - CREDIT AGRICOLE SA:

* CREDIT AGRICOLE SA : ACQUISITION OF THREE ITALIAN SAVINGS BANKS COMPLETED

* ACQUISITION OF 95.3% STAKE IN EQUITY OF EACH OF THREE SAVINGS BANKS IN CESENA, ITALY‘S INTERBANK DEPOSIT INSURANCE FUND

* PORTFOLIO OF NON-PERFORMING LOANS TOTALLING AROUND 3 BILLION EUROS GROSS HAS BEEN SECURITISED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)