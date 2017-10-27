FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Credit Agricole's Polish leasing business in $607 mln securitisation
#Financials
October 27, 2017 / 11:34 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Credit Agricole's Polish leasing business in $607 mln securitisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - EFL SA:

* Polish leasing firm Europejski Fundusz Leasingowy, a unit of Credit Agricole, says completes first securitisation of a portfolio of lease receivables of 2.22 billion zloty ($607 million)

* The SPV - EFL Lease ABS - acquired from EFL a portfolio of lease receivables that backed the issue of bonds totalling 1.798 billion zloty bought by European and domestic financial institutions

* The European Investment Bank (EIB), as leading investor in the transaction, bought a large part of the bonds, EFL said.

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6570 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
